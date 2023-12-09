The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.5% from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 127th.
  • The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).
  • TCU is 7-0 when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • Clemson is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
  • The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • Clemson is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 91.7 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU put up 77.9 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
  • TCU averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (73.1).
  • Clemson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 79-70 Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.