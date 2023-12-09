The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Illinois matchup.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Volunteers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Illinois is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

This year, games featuring the Fighting Illini have hit the over twice.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is eighth-best in the country. It is way below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 With odds of +4000, Illinois has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

