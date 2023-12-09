The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs on FOX. The matchup's point total is set at 127.5.

Villanova vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -3.5 127.5

Villanova vs UCLA Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Villanova has won two of its five games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Wildcats, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

UCLA is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Bruins have won two of four games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UCLA has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Villanova vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 6 75% 74.0 145 65.6 123.5 137 UCLA 3 50% 71.0 145 57.9 123.5 134.2

Additional Villanova vs UCLA Insights & Trends

The 74.0 points per game the Wildcats average are 16.1 more points than the Bruins allow (57.9).

Villanova is 2-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 57.9 points.

The Bruins score an average of 71.0 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, UCLA is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Villanova vs. UCLA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 3-5-0 3-4 4-4-0 UCLA 3-3-0 2-0 1-5-0

Villanova vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova UCLA 10-4 Home Record 17-0 5-9 Away Record 9-2 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

