The Drexel Dragons (5-4) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Dragons allow to opponents.

In games West Virginia shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dragons sit at 59th.

The Mountaineers score only 2.2 more points per game (64.0) than the Dragons allow (61.8).

West Virginia is 3-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.

The Mountaineers surrendered 69.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.6).

In terms of three-pointers, West Virginia performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

