The Drexel Dragons (5-4) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Drexel Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-3.5) 126.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-3.5) 128.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Drexel Betting Trends

West Virginia is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Mountaineers games have gone over the point total.

Drexel is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Dragons games have hit the over just once this year.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia is 67th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much higher than its computer rankings (137th).

With odds of +25000, West Virginia has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

