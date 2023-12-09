The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) will play the Drexel Dragons (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Drexel Game Information

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Seth Wilson: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Harris: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

West Virginia vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 345th 62.8 Points Scored 65.2 327th 44th 63.0 Points Allowed 60.8 23rd 142nd 34.4 Rebounds 36.2 90th 65th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 154th 225th 6.8 3pt Made 4.4 346th 217th 12.8 Assists 12.2 244th 128th 11.2 Turnovers 11.0 112th

