Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Cooper's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Amari Cooper and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Cooper has been targeted 91 times, with season stats of 799 yards on 50 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Cooper's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 53 Rec; 509 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Goodwin (LP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 91 50 799 157 2 16.0

Cooper Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.