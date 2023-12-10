A victory by the Cleveland Browns over the Jacksonville Jaguars is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET (at Cleveland Browns Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up only 260.5 yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (321.2 yards per game). In terms of points scored the Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL (23.8 points per game), and they are 20th on defense (21.6 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jaguars vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Browns by 3) Over (32.5) Browns 23, Jaguars 20

Place your bets on the Browns-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Browns have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Cleveland's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The over/under in this matchup is 32.5 points, 6.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Browns contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jacksonville has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

The average total for Jaguars games is 44.1 points, 11.6 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.5 20.4 18.8 10.2 24.2 30.7 Jacksonville 23.8 21.6 22 23.3 26.2 19.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.