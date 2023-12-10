For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (7-5) have 14 players on the injury report.

The Browns took on the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing, falling 36-19.

The Jaguars are coming off of a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the score of 34-31.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Grant Delpit S Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Questionable Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Concussion Questionable Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DT Achilles Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Out Maurice Hurst DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Mitchell CB Hamstring Questionable Nick Harris C Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice D'Ernest Johnson RB Knee Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Out Tyson Campbell CB Quadricep Out Tre Herndon CB Concussion Out Folorunso Fatukasi DL Heel Questionable Andre Cisco S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Beathard QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Out Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Out

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Browns Season Insights

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by allowing only 260.5 yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (321.2 yards per game).

The Browns are compiling 21.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 10th, surrendering 20.4 points per contest.

The Browns rank 24th in passing yards this season (186.1 per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 153.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland is putting up 135.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 14th, surrendering 107.1 rushing yards per contest.

The Browns have forced 16 total turnovers (16th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (31st in NFL) for a turnover margin of -8, the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Moneyline: Browns (-160), Jaguars (+135)

Browns (-160), Jaguars (+135) Total: 33.5 points

