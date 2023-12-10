With the Cleveland Browns taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Cedric Tillman a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman's nine grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 85 yards (14.2 per game).

Tillman, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0

