When the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars square off in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Njoku score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will David Njoku score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Njoku has put up 509 yards (on 53 catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 42.4 yards per game.

In two of 12 games this year, Njoku has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

David Njoku Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0

