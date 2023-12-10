Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Thompson-Robinson's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 14, Thompson-Robinson is averaging 107.3 passing yards per game (429 total). Other season stats include one touchdown pass, four interceptions and a 53.2% completion percentage (58-for-109), plus 12 carries for 65 yards.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 14 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thompson-Robinson 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 58 109 53.2% 429 1 4 3.9 12 65 0

Thompson-Robinson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 Ravens 19 36 121 0 3 4 24 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 24 43 165 0 1 3 20 0 Week 12 @Broncos 14 29 134 1 0 5 21 0

