Joe Flacco has a good matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jaguars give up 261.7 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Flacco passed for 1,051 yards (210.2 per game), completing 57.6% of his throws (110-for-191), with five TDs and three INTs last year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Flacco and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flacco vs. the Jaguars

Flacco vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Last year, Jacksonville allowed four quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jaguars last year.

In the passing game, Jacksonville allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Jaguars last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

The Jaguars gave up 238.5 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Jaguars' defense ranked 19th in league play last year by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Browns vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Browns Player Previews

Joe Flacco Passing Props vs. the Jaguars

Passing Yards: 199.5 (-115)

199.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Flacco with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flacco Passing Insights

Flacco exceeded his passing yards total in 75.0% of his opportunities last year (three of four games).

The Browns, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time.

Flacco threw for 1,051 yards on 191 attempts last season, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

In two of five games last year, Flacco threw a touchdown pass, including one game with multiple TD passes.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Flacco's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 9/11/2022 Week 1 37-for-59 / 309 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/18/2022 Week 2 26-for-44 / 307 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 28-for-52 / 285 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/11/2022 Week 14 1-for-3 / 1 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 1/8/2023 Week 18 18-for-33 / 149 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.