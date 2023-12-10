Atletico San Luis and CF America square off for the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Saturday.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Saturday's Liga MX action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF America vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis makes the trip to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-290)

CF America (-290) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+700)

Atletico San Luis (+700) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.