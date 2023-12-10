Marquise Goodwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Goodwin's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Goodwin has been targeted 11 times, with season stats of 10 yards on three receptions (3.3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 33 yards.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Browns this week: David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 53 Rec; 509 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/concussion): 50 Rec; 799 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 3 10 9 0 3.3

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 0 0 0

