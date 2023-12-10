Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Sun Belt, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
  • Last Game: W 84-69 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Hampton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

2. Appalachian State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
  • Last Game: W 93-81 vs Queens

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 165th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
  • Last Game: W 73-62 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ McNeese
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Troy

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 199th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 267th
  • Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

5. Marshall

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 203rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: L 88-87 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Greensboro
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Arkansas State

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Overall Rank: 235th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
  • Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Belmont
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UL Monroe

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-16
  • Overall Rank: 239th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
  • Last Game: L 63-62 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Miss

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
  • Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 243rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 247th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
  • Last Game: W 107-58 vs Jarvis Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Georgia State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 248th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
  • Last Game: L 64-60 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ BYU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Old Dominion

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
  • Overall Rank: 254th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison

Next Game

  • Opponent: TCU
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

13. Coastal Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-19
  • Overall Rank: 284th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
  • Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Georgia Southern

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-30
  • Overall Rank: 347th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
  • Last Game: L 74-56 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Wilmington
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

