Cavaliers vs. Magic Injury Report Today - December 11
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Orlando Magic (15-7) on Monday, December 11 at Amway Center, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Cavaliers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 111-99 win over the Heat. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 27 points for the Cavaliers in the victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|14.9
|3.7
|3.6
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen Suggs: Questionable (Ankle)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Live Stream: BSFL and BSOH
