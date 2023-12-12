West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Boone County, West Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herbert Hoover High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: MADISON, WV
- Conference: Cardinal
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.