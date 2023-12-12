West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fayette County, West Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Fayette County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland Trail High School at Summers County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hinton, WV
- Conference: Coalfield AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
