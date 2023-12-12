The Coppin State Eagles (1-10) travel to face the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoyas have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • In games Georgetown shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoyas sit at 133rd.
  • The Hoyas record 77.8 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 72.1 the Eagles allow.
  • Georgetown has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 36.2% from the field, 8.6% lower than the 44.8% the Hoyas' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 297th.
  • The Eagles' 55.1 points per game are 18.6 fewer points than the 73.7 the Hoyas give up.
  • Coppin State has a 1-8 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgetown played better at home last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game in road games.
  • The Hoyas surrendered 76.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 81.8 in road games.
  • Georgetown drained 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.1.
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (79.1 per game) than away (85.6) last season.
  • At home, Coppin State sunk 8.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU L 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse L 80-68 Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena
12/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Navy L 75-52 Navy Alumni Hall
12/6/2023 Wagner L 62-59 Physical Education Complex
12/9/2023 @ George Washington L 76-45 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.