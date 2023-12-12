West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardy County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Hardy County, West Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Hardy County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moorefield High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Romney, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
