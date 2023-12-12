Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Guentzel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jake Guentzel vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 20:22 on the ice per game.

Guentzel has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Guentzel has a point in 21 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 16 of 26 games this season, Guentzel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 26 Games 2 29 Points 4 10 Goals 3 19 Assists 1

