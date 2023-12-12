On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Jeff Carter going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • Carter has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Carter has no points on the power play.
  • Carter's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

