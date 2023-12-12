In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Kris Letang to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Letang has zero points on the power play.

Letang's shooting percentage is 4.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 82 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:26 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.