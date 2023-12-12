Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at American Airlines Center features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Mavericks' Dereck Lively as players to watch.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks were victorious in their most recent game against the Grizzlies, 120-113, on Monday. Luka Doncic starred with 35 points, plus eight boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 35 8 6 2 2 5 Jaden Hardy 19 0 4 1 0 5 Dereck Lively 16 16 2 0 1 0

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.

LeBron James puts up 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves is averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Christian Wood is putting up 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

Watch Davis, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic gives the Mavericks 32.0 points, 8.3 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Lively gets 9.1 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per game (fourth in NBA).

The Mavericks get 9.9 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists.

Grant Williams provides the Mavericks 9.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic DAL 30.4 8.2 8.2 1.5 0.7 3.3 Anthony Davis LAL 24.1 13.7 3.1 1.3 1.8 0 LeBron James LAL 24.3 6.5 7 1.3 0.5 2.3 Kyrie Irving DAL 19 3 2.8 0.9 0.1 1.8 D'Angelo Russell LAL 14.3 3.1 5.9 1.3 0.4 2.1 Dereck Lively DAL 8.2 8.4 1.3 0.5 1.9 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.