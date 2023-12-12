Player prop bet options for Jake Guentzel, Clayton Keller and others are listed when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 29 points in 26 games (10 goals and 19 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Sidney Crosby has 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Evgeni Malkin's 22 points this season have come via 10 goals and 12 assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 8 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Keller is one of the top offensive options for Arizona with 25 points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and 16 assists in 27 games (playing 19:33 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 11 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Matias Maccelli is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 20 total points (0.7 per game), with four goals and 16 assists in 27 games.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 11 0 1 1 4 at Bruins Dec. 9 0 1 1 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5

