On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Sidney Crosby going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

  • In 11 of 26 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play, Crosby has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Crosby's shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 22:31 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:19 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:26 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:14 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:19 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

