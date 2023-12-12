The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Hinostroza scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 82 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:23 Home W 4-0
11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 2-0
11/4/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 10:30 Away W 10-2

Penguins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

