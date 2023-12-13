The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Bruins defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 in their last outing.

The Devils have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.5%). They have conceded 31 goals to their opponents.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have registered a 5-4-1 record after putting up 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 31 goals in those games.

Devils vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 14-11-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime matchups.

New Jersey is 8-2-0 (16 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Devils registered just one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Devils have scored more than two goals in 20 games (13-6-1, 27 points).

In the nine games when New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-2-0 record (14 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Devils went 5-6-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have posted a record of 3-3-6 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 18-5-3.

Boston has earned 11 points (4-1-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Bruins scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Boston has earned three points (1-2-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 21 times, earning 36 points from those matchups (17-2-2).

This season, Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-3-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Boston has posted a record of 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.31 10th 31st 3.62 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 11th 32 Shots 31.7 12th 12th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 1st 32.56% Power Play % 22.89% 10th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 89.9% 1st

Devils vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

