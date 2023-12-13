Should you bet on Drew O'Connor to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

