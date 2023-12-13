For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kris Letang a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Letang stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Letang has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:14 Home L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.