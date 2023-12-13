The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. If you're considering a wager on Letang against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Kris Letang vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In two of 27 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Letang has a point in 13 of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In 11 of 27 games this year, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 14 Points 3 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

