West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Marion County, West Virginia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairmont Senior High School at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Buckahannon, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
