The Toledo Rockets (5-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marshall vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -8.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thundering Herd Betting Records & Stats

Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 159.5 points twice this season.

Marshall has a 153.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Marshall is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Marshall has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Thundering Herd have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Marshall has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Marshall vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 4 44.4% 79.8 153.6 77.1 157.1 156.1 Marshall 2 25% 73.8 153.6 80 157.1 155.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd average just 3.3 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Rockets give up to opponents (77.1).

Marshall has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 77.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marshall vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 6-3-0 1-0 4-5-0 Marshall 2-6-0 1-1 3-5-0

Marshall vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Marshall 13-1 Home Record 15-2 10-4 Away Record 9-5 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.