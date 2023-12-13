A complete injury report for every NBA team is presented below, so continue scrolling down to discover who will and won't be playing.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSDET and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren, C: Questionable (Ankle), Marvin Bagley III, PF: Questionable (Back), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Knee)

Wizards vs. Pelicans Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on MNMT and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Daniel Gafford, PF: Questionable (Hip), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Zion Williamson, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib)

Heat vs. Hornets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSUN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Hornets Injuries: Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle)

Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on SportsNet and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Chris Boucher, PF: Questionable (Thigh), Otto Porter Jr., SF: Questionable (Foot)

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter, SF: Questionable (Quadricep), Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Amen Thompson, SF: Questionable (Illness), Reggie Bullock, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSWI and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Chris Livingston, SF: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel)

Spurs vs. Lakers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Back), Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Nets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on AZFamily and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant, SF: Out (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen, SG: Out (Groin), Nassir Little, PF: Out (Concussion)

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot)

Jazz vs. Knicks Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on KJZZ and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: John Collins, PF: Questionable (Illness), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Walker Kessler, C: Questionable (Foot)

Knicks Injuries: Immanuel Quickley, PG: Questionable (Knee), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

