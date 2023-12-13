Wednesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) and the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec. The Penguins are -155 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Canadiens (+130) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Pittsburgh and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in nine of 27 games this season.

The Penguins have been victorious in six of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with nine upset wins (36.0%).

Pittsburgh is 5-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Montreal has gone 6-11 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sidney Crosby 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+115) 3.5 (-149) Jake Guentzel 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+105) 3.5 (-154) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+135)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-8-1 6.4 2.10 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.10 2.30 2 6.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 2-7-1 6.3 2.20 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.20 3.10 3 9.4% Record as ML Favorite 1-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.