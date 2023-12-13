Jake Guentzel and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the top players to watch when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Canadiens Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (31 points), via put up 12 goals and 19 assists.

Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists).

Evgeni Malkin has posted 10 goals and 13 assists for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .931% save percentage is third-best in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 28 matchups give him 22 points on the season.

With 20 total points (0.7 per game), including seven goals and 13 assists through 28 contests, Cole Caufield is crucial for Montreal's offense.

This season, Michael Matheson has five goals and 14 assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 3-3-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). In 6 games, he has 193 saves, and has allowed 21 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Penguins vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.93 Goals Scored 2.61 27th 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.39 25th 4th 33.3 Shots 28.7 27th 18th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 29th 11.39% Power Play % 16.67% 24th 10th 82.14% Penalty Kill % 73.53% 28th

