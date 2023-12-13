Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Pierre-Olivier Joseph score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Joseph stats and insights

  • Joseph is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • Joseph has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Joseph recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:00 Away W 10-2
10/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 6-3
10/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-2
10/13/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:49 Away W 4-0
10/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 4-2

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

