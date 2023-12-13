In the upcoming matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Radim Zohorna to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

Zohorna has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Zohorna has no points on the power play.

Zohorna's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:56 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

