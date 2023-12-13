Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in five of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Smith has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:05 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

