The Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Fancy a wager on Crosby? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Sidney Crosby vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Crosby has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 19:40 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 27 games this year, Crosby has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Crosby has a point in 21 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

Crosby has an assist in 13 of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Crosby has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Crosby Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 3 28 Points 1 15 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

