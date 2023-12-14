On Thursday, December 14, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6) -- hit the court when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Cavaliers are receiving 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Mitchell this season.

Max Strus is putting up 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 43.0% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Darius Garland gets the Cavaliers 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.7 points, 4.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Brown posts 21.9 points, 3.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White posts 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 110.8 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 47.2% Field Goal % 47.6% 36.0% Three Point % 34.4%

