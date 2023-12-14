Georges Niang and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will match up versus the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Niang totaled three points in his last game, which ended in a 120-113 loss versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Niang's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.9 3.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 13.2 14.2 PR -- 11.9 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Georges Niang Insights vs. the Celtics

Niang is responsible for taking 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

He's attempted 4.3 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics allow 23.9 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 24th in the NBA, conceding 13.8 makes per game.

Georges Niang vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 23 3 2 1 1 0 0

