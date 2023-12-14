The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Jarrett Allen, take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Allen produced 14 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 120-113 loss versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 11.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 8.3 Assists -- 2.3 2.4 PRA -- 23 22.4 PR -- 20.7 20



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Celtics

Allen is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.0 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 23.9 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 36 14 5 5 0 2 3

