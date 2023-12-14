Who's in and who's out for Thursday's NBA action? For the full injury report covering every team, review the article below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Heat vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Josh Richardson, SG: Out (Illness), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSSW and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Derrick Jones Jr., SF: Questionable (Quadricep), Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Questionable (Back), Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Nets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ALT and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Foot), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: Out (Concussion)

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead, SF: Out (Foot)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee), Malcolm Brogdon, PG: Questionable (Knee), Jerami Grant, PF: Out (Concussion), Deandre Ayton, C: Questionable (Knee)

Jazz Injuries: John Collins, PF: Out (Illness), Keyonte George, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Thunder Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles, PF: Questionable (Illness), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBA TV, KTLA, and NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Questionable (Illness), Paul George, SF: Questionable (Groin), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

