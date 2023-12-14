How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Boston Celtics is one of seven strong options on today's NBA schedule.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 14-10
- CHI Record: 9-16
- MIA Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHI Stats: 109.1 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.4 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -5.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -225
- CHI Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 217.5 points
The Boston Celtics play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers travel to face the Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 17-5
- CLE Record: 13-11
- BOS Stats: 117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- CLE Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -8.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -375
- CLE Odds to Win: +300
- Total: 226.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Mavericks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 15-8
- MIN Record: 17-5
- DAL Stats: 120.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MIN Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 8.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -135
- MIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 229.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 16-9
- BKN Record: 13-10
- DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- BKN Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 9.4 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -9.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -500
- BKN Odds to Win: +375
- Total: 228.5 points
The Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hit the road the Kings on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 13-9
- OKC Record: 15-7
- SAC Stats: 116.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)
- OKC Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -135
- OKC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 242.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers face the Utah Jazz
The Jazz look to pull of an away win at the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 6-16
- UTA Record: 8-16
- POR Stats: 106.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)
- UTA Stats: 111.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: POR -3.5
- POR Odds to Win: -150
- UTA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 228.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 13-10
- GS Record: 10-13
- LAC Stats: 114.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- GS Stats: 115.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (23.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -6.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -250
- GS Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 231.5 points
