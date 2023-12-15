West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardy County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Hardy County, West Virginia today? We have what you need here.
Hardy County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Braxton County High School at Moorefield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Moorefield, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
