In the Week 15 contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, will Allen Robinson II hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's 41 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for 225 yards (18.8 per game).

Having played 12 games this year, Robinson has not tallied a TD reception.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 3 3 19 0 Week 14 Patriots 3 1 21 0

