Saturday's contest that pits the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) versus the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

Last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 99-37 against Delaware State.

The Bears enter this contest following a 99-37 win against Delaware State on Thursday. The Hurricanes head into this contest on the heels of a 75-70 victory over DePaul on Friday. In the Bears' win, Bella Fontleroy led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding 11 rebounds and one assist). Jasmyne Roberts scored 16 points in the Hurricanes' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win of the season came in an 84-77 victory against the No. 11 Utah Utes on November 14.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 128) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 236) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

On November 29 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings, the Hurricanes registered their best win of the season, a 74-68 victory on the road.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Miami (FL) is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 79) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 156) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 226) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 227) on November 24

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 90.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 55.1 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +281 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.0 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and are giving up 52.9 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.