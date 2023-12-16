The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) will lean on Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) to help them defeat Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 110.5 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -11 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks score 122.6 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 122.5 (28th in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 7.4 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 233.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 12-13-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has put together a 6-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 33.5 -110 27.6 Jarrett Allen 14.5 -125 12.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jarrett Allen or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Cavaliers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +3500 +1300 - Hawks +12500 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.